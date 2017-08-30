Man shot in his car Wednesday morning

Birmingham police are looking for the person who shot a man in his car.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning on Interstate 65 and 3rd Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to UAB Hospital.

His vehicle was found in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North.

Police say the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

