Ask the doctor: Lasik eye surgery

Dr. Carolyn Hebson with VisionFirst Eye Center joins us to explain Lasik Eye Surgery. LASIK is an in-office, elective procedure which reshapes the cornea to correct farsightedness, nearsightedness, and astigmatism. LASIK has evolved significantly over the past 25 years. The LASIK we offer young people today is different from the procedure their parents received. Modern LASIK includes extremely precise measuring/mapping devices to determine your treatment, and very advanced laser devices to safely reshape the cornea. iDesign obtains a rapid scan of the eye and provides over 1250 data points to determine a prescription that is 25x more accurate than the current technology used to prescribe glasses or contact lenses. VisionFirst is the only LASIK center in Birmingham to perform surgery using iDesign technology. The efficacy and safety of LASIK have been studied in numerous clinical trials. Most definitely by the US Food and Drug Administration in the PROWL-1 & PROWL-2 trials. (PROWL = Patient reported outcomes with LASIK)

These FDA-sponsored studies showed Lasik is highly effective at correcting refractive error. After surgery over 95% of patients had 20/20 or better binocular uncorrected vision. LASIK is safe. Only 0.1% of treated eyes lost 2 or more lines of best corrected visual acuity. Visual symptoms - glare, halo, starbursts, ghosting- are common and LASIK helps reduce them. LASIK satisfaction exceeded 96% among study participants. Patient satisfaction levels were consistently higher with LASIK than continued contact lens wear. The self-reported rates of eye infections and corneal abrasions were over twice as high in patients who continued contact lens wear compared to patients who underwent LASIK. Dry eye symptoms were not significantly increased in contact lens wearers after LASIK. Dry eye symptoms did increase in former glasses wearers after LASIK, many of whom were unable to tolerate contact lenses pre-operatively secondary to dryness.

Recovery after LASIK is rapid; typically patients are able to see 20/20 the day after surgery. or more information, visit www.visionfirsteyecenter.com.

