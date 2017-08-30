Luther Strange, Siran Stacy on GOP Senate race runoff

In a few weeks, Republican voters head to the polls to select their candidate for Alabama's open senate seat. Senator Luther Strange faces Roy Moore. The winner of the Republican runoff will face Democrat Doug Jones in December's general election. Senator Strange joined Janice in the studio this morning to discuss the campaign and some hot topics on Capitol Hill. Siran Stacy, former Alabama football standout, joined Roy Moore's team recently and he joined us to explain why.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.