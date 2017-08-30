Woman shot in the chest in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Woman shot in the chest in Birmingham

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL

A woman has been taken to UAB Hospital after a shooting.

Police say the woman was shot in the chest in the 2900 block of Pawnee Avenue in Birmingham Wednesday morning.

One person is being questioned.

