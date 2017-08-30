Governor Ivey to visit Tuscaloosa Wednesday

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will be in Tuscaloosa Wednesday to continue her “Listen, Learn, Help, & Lead Tour.”

According to the Governor’s Office, the purpose of the tour is to learn the needs of the community through site visits and a roundtable discussion with local government and business leaders.

Ivey will start the day with a visit to the Alabama Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center at The University of Alabama

Ivey will also visit pre-kindergarten and technology classes in the Tuscaloosa City Schools, and environmental services facilities within the City of Tuscaloosa.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.