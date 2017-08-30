FIRST ALERT: Rain from Harvey could be gone for Labor Day weekend

We have some great news for you if you're wanting to have a fun Labor Day weekend. The weather is shaping up to be awesome! Harvey looks like he will be out of here just in time to say an unofficial goodbye this weekend to Summer 2017.

The outward bands of rain from Harvey are beginning to reach our area this morning, and periods of rain from these bands are expected to continue throughout today and through Thursday evening.

The remnants of Harvey will likely be in western Tennessee on Friday and our rain chances should diminish during the day on Friday.

By Labor Day weekend our forecast improves drastically from what we were seeing 24 hours ago. We are now expecting mostly sunny skies for Saturday, Sunday and Monday afternoons, highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s.

A slight chance of rain returns for next Tuesday.

Have a happy Hump Day, and don't forget your umbrella.

