Cullman looking at possibly expanding Depot Park

The city of Cullman looking ahead to possibly creating a lot of green space near downtown.

City leaders are talking about transforming Depot Park into something like Railroad Park in Birmingham.



The park is currently located off Second Avenue Northeast. Plans for the new park have it basically stretching from one end of town to the other on 17 to 18 acres of land. It will possibly have an amphitheater, splash pads, a huge green space to hold larger events and concerts.



It will also have walking paths and bike trails. Mayor Woody Jacobs says this park could bring in a lot of business to the city. He says this park is something the younger generation in Cullman has been asking to see for quite a while.



"Younger folks like to walk and ride their bikes and to do that. We got back to its got to be safe. So that's what got this project started and growing from just this park project to a connectivity project,” Jacobs said.



This is just a master plan with multiple phases. Each phase has been signed off on. We're told this project could take 20 years to complete.



