Town of West Jefferson tired of the stink from trucks hauling sewage

A regular shipment of sewage through a small town causing a stink.

Riding along Flat Top Road in the town of West Jefferson, you'll see human feces scattered about.

We found some on a bridge over a river leading to Big Sky Environmental in Adamsville. Those living and working along the road are tired of seeing and smelling it.



"Nobody is wanting to come down here and smell all this crap. When it comes by, it will make you throw up! They got a canvas on top and its sloshing around. Its not a solid waste and it stinks and falling on the roads and we're getting mad,” Chris Chance, a business owner along Flat Top Road said.



West Jefferson Mayor Charles Nix says the treated human sewage is being shipped in from out of state on rail cars then hauled from Snowville Brent Road onto Flat Top Road by trucks into Big Sky. Nix says with every bump or turn in the road, the feces is spilling onto the roadway and onto cars.



"If it's wet or low cloud cover then we get the smell here. I think there's been an increase in flies in the area. It's really an issue,” Mayor Charles Nix said.



Nix says the odor is so bad residents can't go into their yards.

The town has met with Big Sky and asked them to find other routes outside of the town but so far, trucks are still hauling. Nix feels this could impact business coming into town now that I-22 is complete.

"It's a real burden for us. We've sat here waiting on I-22 to open in hopes that we would have a chance for some commercial development along that exit 81 along I-22 with this sewage being brought through, that's kind of putting a damper on that.,” Nix added.



We are still waiting to hear back from Big Sky Environmental.

We're told there's a county zoning board meeting with the company next week.



The mayor says the area where it’s being unloaded from the tracks isn't zoned for human waste.

There’s also a community meeting about this issue on September 5th at 7 p.m. at West Jefferson Town Hall.



