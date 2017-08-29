Where to take donations for Harvey victims

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall again near the Texas-Louisiana border early Wednesday morning, and several organizations all over the state are collecting donations for the rising population of those affected by the storm. Here’s a list of over 30 places you can drop off supplies.

Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions

Anniston Fire Department Station #1 and Station #3

Anthony’s Car Wash

Bevill State’s Sumiton campus

Birmingham Baptist Association

Boutwell Auditorium

Boys and Girls Club of Pell City

Cahaba Mini Storage

Calera Orthodontics

Camping World of Oxford

Church of the Highlands locations

Dog Days of Birmingham

First Presbyterian Church of Anniston

Greater Alabama Council of Boy Scouts of America

Hatching Hope

High Socks for Hope in Northport

Independent Presbyterian Church of Birmingham

Jacksonville Fire Department Station #1

Karma Coffee in Cullman

Keller Williams Realty

Levite Jewish Community Center

Marcos Pizza (selection location)

North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church’s Northwest Disaster

Oxford Fire Department Station #1

Pants Store in Crestline

Pell City High School (drive at Friday’s football game)

Publix

Red Cross

Response Warehouse

Top Trails ORV Park in Talladega

UAB Football (drive at Saturday’s game)

United Way

