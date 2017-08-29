Where to take donations for Harvey victims - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Where to take donations for Harvey victims

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall again near the Texas-Louisiana border early Wednesday morning, and several organizations all over the state are collecting donations for the rising population of those affected by the storm. Here’s a list of over 30 places you can drop off supplies.

  • Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions
  • Anniston Fire Department Station #1 and Station #3
  • Anthony’s Car Wash
  • Bevill State’s Sumiton campus
  • Birmingham Baptist Association
  • Boutwell Auditorium
  • Boys and Girls Club of Pell City
  • Cahaba Mini Storage
  • Calera Orthodontics
  • Camping World of Oxford
  • Church of the Highlands locations
  • Dog Days of Birmingham
  • First Presbyterian Church of Anniston
  • Greater Alabama Council of Boy Scouts of America
  • Hatching Hope
  • High Socks for Hope in Northport
  • Independent Presbyterian Church of Birmingham
  • Jacksonville Fire Department Station #1
  • Karma Coffee in Cullman
  • Keller Williams Realty
  • Levite Jewish Community Center
  • Marcos Pizza (selection location)
  • North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church’s Northwest Disaster
  • Oxford Fire Department Station #1
  • Pants Store in Crestline
  • Pell City High School (drive at Friday’s football game)
  • Publix
  • Red Cross
  • Response Warehouse
  • Top Trails ORV Park in Talladega
  • UAB Football (drive at Saturday’s game)
  • United Way

