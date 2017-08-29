Jill:Tropical Storm Harvey will bring rain and storms to central Alabama tomorrow

FIRST ALERT TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Harvey will make a second landfall by Wednesday morning somewhere in either southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana. Winds are at 50 mph and is moving east at 6 mph. An additional 5-15 inches is expected from Houston and points northeast into Louisiana.

LOCAL IMPACTS FROM HARVEY: Scattered areas of rain lift up from the south tonight and will impact central Alabama off and on through Wednesday morning. More waves of scattered showers and storms develop on Wednesday and impact us. If we see too much training then the flooding threat will increase, otherwise it will just be wet at times with some ponding possible. We will watch storms closely later in the afternoon and evening hours but the strongest ones look to form across Louisiana, south Mississippi and southwest Alabama.

Harvey weakens and tracks northeast and the center will either track across eastern Arkansas or western Mississippi on Thursday. That will bring an even greater chance for storms to the state and a higher chance for isolated spin-up tornadoes. Flooding will also be possible if storms move over the same areas, otherwise I don’t see a big flooding threat at this time.

The overall threat for tornadoes as of now is 2 percent otherwise known as a marginal risk. If this risk increases then we will be the first to alert you. It looks like the chance for rain and storms associated with the remnants of Harvey exit in time for high school football games.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Rain and storm chances drop off considerably and only isolated to widely scattered activity is possible. I just have a slight chance for storms during the UAB football game. The forecast for the weekend continues to improve than compared to the way it looked 24 hours ago. The same goes for Labor Day.

