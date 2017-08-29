Marijuana bust near a Shelby County school

Twelve years since the flooding that destroyed Aisha Bacchus’ home in East New Orleans, flooding from Harvey provides powerful reminders.More >>
Twelve years since the flooding that destroyed Aisha Bacchus’ home in East New Orleans, flooding from Harvey provides powerful reminders.More >>
Investigators say they have uncovered a marijuana growing operation near a north Shelby County school.More >>
Investigators say they have uncovered a marijuana growing operation near a north Shelby County school.More >>
An associate pastor with Birmingham’s The Church of the Highlands stays in contact with churches in Texas, receiving updates to determine how to better help victims of Harvey.More >>
An associate pastor with Birmingham’s The Church of the Highlands stays in contact with churches in Texas, receiving updates to determine how to better help victims of Harvey.More >>
While flood waters continue to rise in southeast Texas, gasoline prices are expected to rise in Alabama as a result of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
While flood waters continue to rise in southeast Texas, gasoline prices are expected to rise in Alabama as a result of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Upcoming road improvements in downtown Tuscaloosa will not affect football fans traveling to Alabama home football game during the 2017 season.More >>
Upcoming road improvements in downtown Tuscaloosa will not affect football fans traveling to Alabama home football game during the 2017 season.More >>