Marijuana bust near a Shelby County school

Investigators say they have uncovered a marijuana growing operation near a north Shelby County school.



Officers with the Shelby County drug enforcement task force confiscated the pot Tuesday morning in the 5000 block of Double Oak Lane.

52-year-old Andrew D. Boyd was arrested and is facing several charges including trafficking.

In all, investigators say it was 20 pounds of pot, which has a street value of over $60,000.

"It was near a school unfortunately in North Shelby County. We're glad we were able to identify this location, harvest the marijuana, and we'll now mark it for destruction," said Lt. Clay Hammac, Commander of Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.



Boyd is being held on a bond that totals over 1 million dollars.



