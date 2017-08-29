Churches planning ways to help Harvey victims

An associate pastor with Birmingham’s The Church of the Highlands stays in contact with churches in Texas, receiving updates to determine how to better help victims of Harvey.



“Because of the severity of the situation there, it doesn’t help to get on the ground. They’re trying to get people out, we don’t need to be pushing in,” Layne Schranz said.



Instead, the church is urging the congregation to support relief efforts with financial donations both to the church and the Association of Religious Communities.

Schranz said once the flood waters break, there will be plenty of opportunity for many months and years to come for volunteers to help with the rebuilding effort.



Mike Holly at Bluff Park UMC agreed.



“Everybody will need cleaning supplies and need it first,” Holly said.



His church has been making Flood Kits, sharing a “how to” video on Facebook on ways to pack the kit.



More than a thousand of the kits have already been sent to Texas through United Methodist Committee on Relief.



Several churches said the next stage of collections will increase once the flood waters recede.



