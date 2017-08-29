Harvey expected to cause hike in Alabama gas prices

While flood waters continue to rise in southeast Texas, gasoline prices are expected to rise in Alabama as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

Even before the storm hit, experts realized Houston and Corpus Christie have nearly 20 refineries that might be affected.

“So we anticipated at that time a ten to fifteen cent per gallon increase in our gas, but at this point, it's too early to tell,” says Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama. “We don't really know how much of an increase to expect at this point.”

Ingram says it may be another few days before the extent of damage is fully known.

But already, Alabama has seen a three-cent increase in prices compared to this time last week, just in anticipation of the hike.

“Some stations thinking their next shipment of gas is going to cost them even a little more. So that's why they’re going to go ahead and bump that up to offset their prices a little bit,” Ingram explains.



Mona Barlow is originally from the Mississippi Gulf Coast and went through Hurricane Katrina.

So she knows a hike in prices is expected during a major storm like Harvey.



“I don't think there’s anything I’m going to do differently,” Barlow says.

“If it goes up too high, I think there's an easy way to make adjustments with other things, other spending. My dogs won’t like that. They may get less treats. But I think it’s no reason to panic.”

Ingram says there are two bits of good news for Alabama in this.

Colonial Pipeline, the company that supplies gasoline to most of the eastern seaboard was not affected by the storm.

Also, Ingram says, gasoline reserves and inventory around the country are at a five year high.

Considering those two factors, experts say drivers should remain calm.

“There's no need to panic or run out and fill up cars or gas cans in your garage,” Ingram says.

“In fact, that's the worst thing we can do. Buying that extra gas like that will drive our prices even higher. What we need to do is buy as little gas as we can for the next few weeks until the refineries get back to normal operating procedure. Then princes should come back down again.”

