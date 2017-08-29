Katrina survivor sees similarities in Harvey flooding

Twelve years since the flooding that destroyed Aisha Bacchus’ home in East New Orleans, flooding from Harvey provides powerful reminders.



“It’s the exact same feeling,” Bacchus said. “You have that same anxiety that kicks up again.”



Bacchus, who traveled to Birmingham with 47 family and friends to flee Katrina in 2005, never returned to Louisiana.



Her 20-yearold son however lives in Houston and is stranded because of the flood waters.



“I’ve called him 50 million times,” Bacchus said.



His third floor apartment is not damaged, but flood waters below have kept him from leaving.



“He’s surrounded by water so he can’t get out. Right now, he has enough food, but I don’t know how long he’ll be there,” she said.



While watching the video coming from Texas, she’s sympathetic with the challenges these storm victims face.



“When you’re going through it, it’s the most heart aching, it’s hard trying to figure out what’s the next move.”



