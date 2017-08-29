Road work in downtown Tuscaloosa will affect travel to Alabama home football games in 2018

Upcoming road improvements in downtown Tuscaloosa will not affect football fans traveling to Alabama home football game during the 2017 season.

But they will those travelers next season.

The Alabama Department of Transportation will eliminate parallel parking spaces on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard.

That gets rid of a safety concern and will add more lanes for drivers to drive on.

The work goes from I-359 all the way to the Hugh Thomas Bridge.

Bids go out in December and the work starts in early 2018.

An Al-Dot spokesman says the work is needed because 75,000 drivers a day travel on this state highway.

"And so with a large number of people in the city constantly increasing in population, it's important that we go ahead and make these changes," ALDOT Spokesman John McWilliams told WBRC.

The state is paying $17 million dollars to do the work.

The city of Tuscaloosa is putting $6 million dollars towards the job.

AL-DOT will keep two lanes open while road work is happening.

