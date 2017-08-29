A memory to last a lifetime for Vestavia Hills' Jake Pratt

It was a play that lasted eleven seconds, but a memory that will last a lifetime.

Last Friday night, Jake Pratt of Vestavia Hills ran for a touchdown against Briarwood Christian School. Jake has Down syndrome, but he hasn’t let it prevent him from being a full-fledged member of the Rebels football team.

Rick Karle talked with Jake, his parents Jay and Kathy, and Vestavia Hills coach Bubby Anderson about the magical moment.

Check out the full story above.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.