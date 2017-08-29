FIRST ALERT UPDATE: First round of rain connected with Harvey is moving in

Tropical Storm Harvey will make a second landfall late Tuesday night near Galveston, Texas. Winds are at 45 mph and the storm is moving north-northeast at 8mph. An additional 5-15 inches of rain is expected from Houston and points northeast into Louisiana.

LOCAL IMPACTS FROM HARVEY: A band of rain is lifting up from the south and we expect a fairly wet night ahead that will linger through Wednesday morning and impact your commute. Some of the heaviest rain looks to set up south of I-20. The flooding threat looks low with this first round of rain.

Harvey gets picked up by the jet stream on Wednesday and is directed northeast with time and at a faster pace. Expect bands of moderate to heavy rainfall to impact central Alabama at times on Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.

Thunderstorms may also be embedded and we will have to monitor them closely for isolated spin-up tornadoes. Any training of the bands could cause flash flooding as well, so there may be a few hazards especially on Thursday into Friday.

We will have to take the potential impacts from Harvey one day at a time.

I think we will see a morning round of rain and then some scattered afternoon and evening storms on Wednesday. Showers will be possible on Thursday morning and then we will see a good chance of storms on Thursday afternoon and evening. The remnants and center of Harvey comes closest to Alabama late on Thursday and that’s when I think our tornado threat will be highest. Areas west of I-65 will need to watch out first and then areas east at night. The overall threat though is not high and is at 2%, otherwise known as a marginal risk. If this risk increases then we will be the first to alert you. The data as of now suggests drier conditions for football.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Rain and storm chances drop off considerably and only isolated to widely scattered activity is possible. I just have a slight chance for storms during the UAB football game. The forecast for the weekend continues to improve compared to the way it looked 24 hours ago. The same goes for Labor Day.

