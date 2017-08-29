Big Black and Blue Mushroom Burger

Ingredients:

8 oz ground black Angus beef

4 oz shiitake mushrooms

4 oz oyster mushrooms

3 tbs worcestershire

3 thyme sprigs

2 garlic cloves

½ cup of crumbled blue cheese

1/8 cup olive oil

1 shallot

tomato

basil

brioche bun (Birmingham Breadworks)

Directions:

Remove stems and gently pulse mushrooms

Place oil in a medium-high heated pan, then place mushrooms in oil. Add diced garlic, shallot and thyme. Lay on plate to cool.

Fold in these ingredients with the beef and cook to desired temperature.

Ingredients

Basil aioli:

1 cup basil

1/8 cup olive oil

garlic

parmesan

1/2 cup mayonnaise

salt & pepper

Directions:

Pulse basil, garlic, olive oil, parmesan

Season with salt & pepper

Fold in mayonnaise

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.