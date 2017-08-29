Big Black and Blue Mushroom Burger

Ingredients:
8 oz ground black Angus beef
4 oz shiitake mushrooms
4 oz oyster mushrooms
3 tbs worcestershire
3 thyme sprigs
2 garlic cloves
½ cup of crumbled blue cheese
1/8 cup olive oil
1 shallot
tomato
basil
brioche bun (Birmingham Breadworks)
Directions:
Remove stems and gently pulse mushrooms
Place oil in a medium-high heated pan, then place mushrooms in oil. Add diced garlic, shallot and thyme. Lay on plate to cool.
Fold in these ingredients with the beef and cook to desired temperature.
Ingredients
Basil aioli:
1 cup basil
1/8 cup olive oil
garlic
parmesan
1/2 cup mayonnaise
salt & pepper
Directions:
Pulse basil, garlic, olive oil, parmesan
Season with salt & pepper
Fold in mayonnaise
