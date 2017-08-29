Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Assistant Police Chief Bill Wineman says a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning.

Wineman says police arrived on the scene to find 69-year-old Larry Miller and his ex-wife, 72-year-old Judy Miller, who he shot and killed. Miller continually pointed two guns at the officers. After a time, a supervisor told officers if that happened again, to fire. The man again pointed the guns, and officers fired at him, according to Wineman.

Miller was transported to RMC Hospital in Jacksonville where he was pronounced dead at 10:36 a.m.

Wineman says Judy had a protection order against Miller at one time, but it expired in May.

Neighbor Marian McCool says Miller was often seen driving through the neighborhood and frequently stalked Judy.

Oxford police are investigating the shooting. They have an agreement to investigate situations like this one with the Jacksonville Police Department. JSU Center for Applied Forensics are also included in the investigation.

