2 men charged with arson after fire inside Etowah Co. Detention Center

Two men are charged with arson after a small fire inside the Etowah County Dentention Center.

Sheriff Todd Entrekin says Destyn Ray Hafely, 21, of Gadsden and Florentino Martinez, 28, of Steele are charged with one count of first-degree arson and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

The fire was started, on August 22nd, around 11:30 p.m., when Hafely set a plastic food tray and other materials on fire, according to the Etowah County Sheriff's Department. He manipulated an e-cigarette to spark the fire. Security video inside the common area of Unit 3 shows the tray coming out from under Hafely’s cell door and Martinez, who was on free time, setting other objects on top to enhance the flames.



The small fire was quickly put out with a fire extinguisher by detention deputies.



“These two individuals put hundreds of lives in danger inside the detention center. The charges are fitting for the dangerous hazard they created. I appreciate the quick response of our employees in putting out the fire," Sheriff Entrekin said.



All inmates and detainees inside the detention center were accounted for and were never in danger or evacuated during the event.



Both men are being held on $350,000 bond for the arson and conspiracy charges.

