Former Etowah Co. teacher charged with having sex with student

A former teacher is behind bars after being charged with having sex with a student.

Sonya Ann Wils Bailey, a 51-year-old Arab resident, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of second-degree sodomy, one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student and one count of second-degree rape, according to the Etowah County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say she also sent sexually explicit photos to the student.

She resigned on Aug. 28 after the allegations were made public, according to Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby. The school system is cooperating with the investigation.

"This type of a ridiculous behavior is completely uncalled for by someone who was trusted by the community to teach our kids," Sheriff Entrekin said.

Bailey was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on a $60,000 property bond and ordered not to have contact with the victim or the victim's family.

