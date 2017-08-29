Jeh Jeh Live: Tour Tuesdays at the Negro Southern League Museum

Jeh Jeh joined us live from the Negro Southern League Museum, located at 120 16th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233 for Tour Tuesdays. Each Tuesday people get a chance to tour the Museum and also get a chance to go to Regions Field. The two venues have partnered up to give you an unbelievable experience. The Negro Southern League Museum tells the story of African-American baseball in America through the eyes of Birmingham.

The museum features the largest collection of original Negro League baseball artifacts in the country. NSLM also features an on-site research center that is supported by a research team made up of seven of the top researchers in Negro League and Southern League baseball history. If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind experience, make plans to visit the Negro Southern League Museum. For more information call 205-581-3040 or go to www.birminghamnslm.org.

