Sweet Corn Remoulade

Ingredients:

4 ears roasted and cooled sweet corn shaved from the cob

1-1/2c Duke's mayo

1/4c whole grain mustard

1/2 small onion minced

2 ribs celery sliced thin

1 bunch scallion thinly sliced, tops only

2 roasted Jalapeño deveined, seeded and minced

Zest and juice of 2 lemons

2 cloves of garlic minced

1 tablespoon hot sauce, you can adjust the heat to your liking

1 tablespoon chopped dill

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Mix everything in a medium mixing bowl and chill for 1 hour.

I like to serve this with homemade curry potato chips but a good kettle style chip would be great as well.

