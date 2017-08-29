Sweet Corn Remoulade

Ingredients:
4 ears roasted and cooled sweet corn shaved from the cob
1-1/2c Duke's mayo
1/4c whole grain mustard
1/2 small onion minced
2 ribs celery sliced thin
1 bunch scallion thinly sliced, tops only
2 roasted Jalapeño deveined, seeded and minced
Zest and juice of 2 lemons
2 cloves of garlic minced
1 tablespoon hot sauce, you can adjust the heat to your liking
1 tablespoon chopped dill
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Mix everything in a medium mixing bowl and chill for 1 hour.
I like to serve this with homemade curry potato chips but a good kettle style chip would be great as well.
