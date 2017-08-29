Child killed in car crash near Samantha

Friends and family are mourning the loss of an 11-year-old child, following a car crash Monday morning in Tuscaloosa County.



According to Alabama State Troopers, the child was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 8:05 a.m. on North Hagler Road, approximately five miles south of Samantha. The 2004 Toyota Sequoia ran off the road and hit a tree.



The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle went to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment. The 11-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.



Troopers are not releasing further details as the investigation continues.



