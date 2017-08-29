Ribbon cutting & groundbreaking events begin Tuesday in Tuscaloosa City Schools

Beginning Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Schools will host a series of open house and groundbreaking events for construction projects across the district. The public is invited to all of the events.



The first event is a ribbon cutting at Central Elementary School at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The school reopened to students in August, following an extensive remodel. Central Elementary is located at 1510 Dinah Washington Ave.



As part of the Tuscaloosa City Schools’ $170 million capital plan, every school in the system will see some level of upgrades. Brand new northern middle and eastern elementary schools are also included in the plan. The purpose of the construction is to modernize schools, add increased energy efficiency measures, and implement new technology to support student learning.



Upcoming event dates and locations:

New North Middle School Groundbreaking, located on Northridge Road: Sept. 27 at 4:15 p.m.

Oakdale Elementary School Groundbreaking, located at 5001 Oakdale Drive: Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.

Skyland Elementary Groundbreaking, located at 408 Skyland Blvd. East: Nov. 2 at 4 p.m.

New Eastern Elementary School Groundbreaking, located at 3740 Arcadia Drive: Date and time to be determined

