Mickey: Labor Day weekend could be affected by Harvey

We begin the morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s in most locations. Look for another overcast day with only a slight chance of an isolated sprinkle or two highs near 84 and east winds around 5 mph.

Tonight we should continue to see overcast skies with lows near 71 and a chance of isolated showers and light winds.

Tropical Storm Harvey continues to cause historic flooding for Texas. We are looking at between 12-16 inches of additional rainfall by Wednesday. Some flooding may also impact Louisiana this week.



Today should be partly sunny with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially west of I-65. We'll see rain chances at 20 percent.

More widespread rain and thunderstorms will enter the forecast on Wednesday. We're likely to see a wetter than average pattern for the rest of the week. Much of the rainfall forecast is based on Tropical Storm Harvey's track. Right now it appears the position of Harvey will allow for increased low level moisture. This will mean the potential for some heavy rain and even some localized flooding.

Forecast models still diverge on where the remnants of Harvey will finally end up, but it is likely the low pressure area will move into Arkansas by Friday. Our wind flow will be from the south and this will increase our rain chances because of the Gulf moisture moving in from the south. The heaviest rain potential will likely be Thursday and Friday.

Football forecasts: We will likely have some wet football games Friday with rain chances around 60-percent along with temperatures in the 70s.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast: We'll continue to see showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks a bit wetter with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday should be slightly drier with Monday being the best day for any outdoor activities. Again, much of the the forecast depends on where the remnants of Harvey track. Stay updated with our WBRC First Alert weather app.

