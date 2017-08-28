Grassroots group wants to see more green space in downtown Homewood

People in Homewood told the city council they're upset about a development approved without their input.

They want to see a park or two in the city.

Right now, the city is building a brand new public safety building on West Valley Avenue.

So the question becomes, what to do with the old building near city hall? The Green Space Initiative group would like to see what they call an “urban pocket park” pop up there and use that location as a catalyst for planning green space and connectivity in downtown.

Residents feel they're being left out in some of the decision making. They want their voices heard as the city redevelops parts of downtown.

"People come to urban green spaces and pocket parks and they come morning, noon and night and they bring their wallets. They stay and shop. Green space has shown to be in the best interest of citizens of residents or merchants and businesses,” Betsy McGuire, a resident said.



The city is taking a wait and see approach to this potential green space project. The city's steering committee and the Green Space group will work together to see what they can come up with before anything happens.

The city says it will not make any movement on the public safety building until its empty.

