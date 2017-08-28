Lice clinic busier than ever, make sure your child is not their next visitor

One lice treatment clinic says it is seeing more lice than ever. And that getting rid of the pests is getting harder and harder, making them spread faster.

John Powell is the owner of The Lice Place and he says it is because we have used the same products for over 30 years. "It is just like us taking antibiotics, our bodies become immune, well now the bug is 100-percent resistant to over the counter products," he explains.



Deer Valley Elementary is working to make sure all children stay stay lice free.

Wayne Richardson is the Principal of Deer Valley Elementary School and he says, "Well we've had a couple of cases but last year was the most difficult time that we had and there was no rhyme or reason, it was something that I thought more information at the beginning of the year might help us at the end of the year."



So they brought in the professionals to inform teachers and parents.

"Now there is just nothing that will kill the bug or the eggs so they have to be removed," Powell states.



They brought examples of what kind of brushes to use and how to search for the tiny bugs. "Look above the ears, the neck and then the crown that is where they like to lay, that is where the hair is the thickest." And most importantly make sure there is no more lice before your child goes back to school.

