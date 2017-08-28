Pelham church still cleaning up six weeks after flood, still seeking help with damage

A Pelham church is still cleaning up the mess from a flood that happened in late July.



But the pastor of Crosscreek Baptist Church says the situation should have been fixed by now.



“You can tell by the sediment left here that the water that came from the hill came all the way through the building and out the front,” Pastor Brandon Hudson says, pointing out the debris inside the church’s serving room.

The kitchen next door has similar traces of red clay scattered across the floor along with several other rooms in the older portion of the church.

It's left over from a flood the church experienced on July 16th.

“We came in and about two-thirds of our building was covered in silt with standing puddles of water,” he explains, describing the sight when he first arrived at the church.



The water came from a new home construction site up the hill behind the church.

Hudson says they immediately contacted the owner of the subdivision.



“And they came down and looked at it. They walked up the hill, looked at what had happened and said, ‘We'll make it right. That was six weeks ago today,”

he says.



And the damage has yet to be fixed.



The houses are being built by Newcastle Homes.



Owner Glenn Siddle says there was an 8-inch rain that Saturday in July.



And that rain overwhelmed a pond they have on sight to catch silt.

Siddle says when they realized the scope of what happened, they called their insurance and at this point, it's in the insurance company's hands.



Siddle says he understands the church's frustrations and feels the insurance company should have responded quicker.



As for Hudson, he admits it's tough, but he's trying to rely on his faith.

“The New Testament says, 'Be angry, but do not sin in your anger.' I want all my energy to go towards making it right,” he says.



