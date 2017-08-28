Traces of meth found on child's lunch money

A Shelby County woman is behind bars, after police say they found traces of meth on her child's lunch money.

Among other things, Heather Brooke Isaacs is charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

Officers with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement task force arrested her at her home Friday.

They say a lunchroom worker at a local school found a trace of some substance, on a child's lunch money.

That worker reported it to police, who then contacted the task force. The substance was later determined to be meth.

Police say if that lunchroom worker hadn't stepped in, this child might still be living in what they call deplorable conditions.

"This is just one of many examples that illustrates that drug addiction is not an individual issue. It reaches so much farther beyond the individual user or abuser. It has negative impacts on immediate family, dependent family, and friends in social settings as well,” said Lt. Clay Hammac, Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force Commander.

Investigators are not saying what school this was, but they did say it was a Helena school resource officer that was involved.

DHR has placed the child in a safe environment.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.