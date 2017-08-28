Red Cross volunteers from Alabama to help in Harvey response

The Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross is deploying teams to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey.



One of the teams left from Montgomery on Monday. Others left over the weekend from Birmingham. More are expected to depart from Gadsden on Tuesday.



So far, the Alabama region has sent five emergency response vehicles and 15 volunteers.

Most are heading to Louisiana because of the massive rainfall that is also expected there. They'll also be within striking distance of moving to Texas if that need arises.

"Right now the estimates are that it's going to look like a Katrina. It is a level six disaster for the Red Cross. How we rank disasters, seven is the highest. Katrina was a six, so it's the same level disaster," said Mark Beddingfield, Regional Executive officer for the Alabama Region.

How you can help:

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.



