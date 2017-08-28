Sideline 2017: Games for Week 1

The 29th season of Sideline continues on with Week 1, which follows Week 0.

Wait. It's the second week of Sideline, but it's week 1?

Yes.

There is an explanation, but does it really matter? You just want to know who we're covering, right?

Right. So let's find out where we're going this week!

Games of the Week:

Ramsay at Pinson Valley

The Indians will face off against the defending 6A state champs Ramsay Rams. It was a great debut for Pinson and quarterback Bo Nix last week against McAdory. Pinson won 47-13 and Nix passed for 290 yards and 4 TD’s.

Bessemer City at Clay Chalkville

Both teams are coming off season opening wins last week. Clay-Chalkville defeated Florence and Bessemer City took care of Central-Tuscaloosa. Both teams have first year head coaches as well. Drew Gilmer takes over for Jerry Hood at Clay-Chalkville and Quinton Jackson replaces Martez Edwards at Bessemer City.

Our cameras will be at 25 games across central Alabama, plus we’ll get you scores from about 50 more.

Full Week 1 Sideline Schedule:

Ramsay at Pinson Valley

Bessemer City at Clay Chalkville

Jackson, MS at Hewitt

Mortimer Jordan at Pelham

Mountain Brook at Helena

Meridian at Hoover

Chelsea at Briarwood

Hillcrest at Oak Mountain

Vestavia at Homewood

Hayden at John Carroll

Carver at Woodlawn

Center Point at Shades Valley

Tuscaloosa Co. at Northridge

J.O. at Central-Tuscaloosa

Wenonah at Midfield

Paul Bryant at Minor

Hueytown at Jasper

Pleasant Grove at Cordova

Gadsden City at Oxford

Saks at Walter Wellborn

Parker at Huffman

St. Clair Co. at Lincoln

Childersburg at Pell City

Cleburne Co. at Leeds

