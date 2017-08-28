Sideline 2017: Games for Week 1

The 29th season of Sideline continues on with Week 1, which follows Week 0.
Wait. It's the second week of Sideline, but it's week 1?
Yes.
There is an explanation, but does it really matter? You just want to know who we're covering, right?
Right. So let's find out where we're going this week!
Ramsay at Pinson Valley
The Indians will face off against the defending 6A state champs Ramsay Rams. It was a great debut for Pinson and quarterback Bo Nix last week against McAdory. Pinson won 47-13 and Nix passed for 290 yards and 4 TD’s.
Bessemer City at Clay Chalkville
Both teams are coming off season opening wins last week. Clay-Chalkville defeated Florence and Bessemer City took care of Central-Tuscaloosa. Both teams have first year head coaches as well. Drew Gilmer takes over for Jerry Hood at Clay-Chalkville and Quinton Jackson replaces Martez Edwards at Bessemer City.
Our cameras will be at 25 games across central Alabama, plus we’ll get you scores from about 50 more.
Jackson, MS at Hewitt
Mortimer Jordan at Pelham
Mountain Brook at Helena
Meridian at Hoover
Chelsea at Briarwood
Hillcrest at Oak Mountain
Vestavia at Homewood
Hayden at John Carroll
Carver at Woodlawn
Center Point at Shades Valley
Tuscaloosa Co. at Northridge
J.O. at Central-Tuscaloosa
Wenonah at Midfield
Paul Bryant at Minor
Hueytown at Jasper
Pleasant Grove at Cordova
Gadsden City at Oxford
Saks at Walter Wellborn
Parker at Huffman
St. Clair Co. at Lincoln
Childersburg at Pell City
Cleburne Co. at Leeds
