City of Birmingham to collect non-perishables for Texas

The City of Birmingham will launch a five day collection at Boutwell Auditorium in support of hurricane and flooding victims in Texas.

The effort will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

“You literally don’t have to get out of your car. You just pull up in front of Boutwell. We’ll unload it for you, get it boxed up and get it on the truck,” Don Lupo of the Mayor’s Office of Citizen’s Assistance said.

The city is requesting bottled water, canned food, canned pet food, and cleaning materials.

“When we take the trucks down, we need things they can use immediately,” Lupo said.

He said the city has already received calls from communities and organizations throughout the region offer to help.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.