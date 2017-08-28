Gov. Ivey announces inaugural disability job fair

Gov. Kay Ivey toured the Birmingham-based campus of United Ability, formerly known as United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Birmingham, urging employers to learn about the benefits of hiring people with disabilities.



The governor pointed out nearly 15 percent of the state’s more than 21,000 people with disabilities are unemployed.



“It’s not because they aren’t willing to work. It’s because of a need to educate the public and employers of hiring people with disabilities,” Gov. Ivey said.



She announced the first Governor’s Disability Job Fair will be held on October 30th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.



Ivey praised the work of the staff and volunteers at United Ability during her visit.



“What you do is not easy, not cheap and often goes without recognition,” she said.



United Ability will partner with several state agencies including the Department of Labor, Department of Mental Health, Department of Rehabilitation Services and the Governor’s Office on Disability to stage the October job fair.

