Mountain Brook man dies after he was struck by lightning in Gulf Shores

A 24-year-old Mountain Brook man died after a lightning strike in Gulf Shores over the weekend.

"Taylor was everybody's best friend. He has a uncanny ability to connect with people,” said Mountain Brook football coach Chris Yeager.

In 2010, Taylor Harsh played football his senior year at Mountain Brook High School. He switched from tight end to defensive end.

Yeager said Harsh could have had a future in college at tight end, but he wanted to play with friends on defense. "He was one of those flip switchers when it was Friday night and the lights came on. Fierce, fierce competitor."

Harsh went on the graduate from the University of Alabama. He was looking at a business career in commercial real estate development.

Harsh was attending a bachelor party in Gulf Shores over the weekend. Friends say he was walking with five friends on a beach when without warning there was a lightning strike. Harsh's injuries were the most serious. Harsh was transported to UAB hospital for treatment.

Coach Yeager said many people turned out to be with the family. "There was probably a couple hundred people in the waiting room it seemed like. They broke out in hymns and praise. His mom said Taylor's home," Yeager said.

Friends say the family did get a chance to say goodbye over the weekend to a special person. “You can not think of a bad quality. It's so special to know an individual who was always willing to help,” Ranse Hare, a roommate and friend said.

Harsh’s funeral is set for Wednesday.

