Owner speaks out after UA football player shot outside her club

It's bad enough when someone may have been shot near your business. "I saw about 4 police officers out there when I got ready to close and locked the door and I just walked up to them and asked them if everything is OK," Dionne Murrell said.

"It's worse if they're a University of Alabama football player," Murrell explained.

Murrell owns Bar 17.

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis told police he was standing outside the club over the weekend when someone shot him in the leg.

"I'm really concerned about it cause that's not the type of business I run. I don't want anybody to get hurt," Murrell expressed.

Investigators say they recovered shell casings there. They also say Davis isn't cooperating.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban addressed the shooting at his Monday afternoon press conference.

"The Raekwon Davis situation, we're still gathering information. Doesn't seem like our players were guilty of anything other than hanging out late, which doesn't sit well with me," Saban told reporters.

Murrell wants to hire Tuscaloosa Police for added security, but city policy prevents her from doing that. "Because I sell more alcohol than food, I can't get officers," Murrell added.

She plans on staying open despite the shooting.

