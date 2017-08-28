Editorial: DirecTV

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Monday, August 28, 2017:

In my last message to the community, I made a commitment to keep DirecTV viewers informed about ongoing negotiations to keep WBRC FOX6 News on their system. We continue to work with them, but as of yet, they have not agreed to a fair deal to keep this channel on their lineup after August 31.

It wouldn’t be the first time DirecTV left their customers in the dark. In fact, since 2015, DirecTV has dropped local channels from their line up to 14 times, affecting millions of viewers.

We regret that DirecTV keeps putting their subscribers in the middle of these negotiations. It should not be your problem. After all, you pay 100 percent of your bill every single month to DirecTV. Why should you have to worry about losing WBRC FOX6 News?

We will continue to work to reach an agreement without interruption and continue to keep you, the viewer, informed. You can always locate information on this situation at www.ourlocalcommitment.com. And remember you always have choices: We are free over the air, at WBRC.com, our free news and weather apps, on Roku and Amazon Fire, and also available through other local providers.

If you would like to respond to this editorial, email editorials@wbrc.com, write to:

Editorials

P.O. Box 6

Birmingham, Alabama 35201

Or call (205) 583-4328.

Your comments may be used on WBRC or on WBRC.com.

