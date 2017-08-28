J-P: Rain chances increase late week

Enjoy a few dry days locally with limited rain chances both Monday and Tuesday. The path of Harvey will likely elevate our rain chances beginning Wednesday through Friday. This afternoon we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies with a peak of occasional sunshine. Temperatures are reaching the mid 80s with somewhat lower dew points making for comfortable conditions. The limited rain chances through Tuesday will be highest in West Alabama. For the evening drive, expect cloudy skies and an occasional sprinkle. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s.



Tropical Storm Harvey continues to cause historic flooding for Texas. We are looking at between 12-16 inches of additional rainfall by Wednesday. Some flooding may also impact Louisiana this week.



Tuesday will be partly sunny with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially west of I-65. We'll see rain chances at 20 percent. More widespread rain and thunderstorms will enter the forecast on Wednesday. We're likely to see a wetter than average pattern for the rest of the week. Much of the rainfall forecast is based on Tropical Storm Harvey's track. Right now it appears the position of Harvey will allow for increased low level moisture. This will mean the potential for some heavy rain and even some localized flooding. Forecast models still diverge on where the remnants of Harvey will finally end up, but it is likely the low pressure area will move into Arkansas by Friday. Our wind flow will be from the south and this will increase our rain chances because of the Gulf moisture moving in from the south. The heaviest rain potential will likely be Thursday and Friday.



Football forecasts: We will likely have some wet football games Friday with rain chances around 60 percent along with temperatures in the 70s.



Labor Day Weekend Forecast: We'll continue to see showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks a bit wetter with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday should be slightly drier with Monday being the best day for any outdoor activities. Again, much of the the forecast depends on where the remnants of Harvey track. Stay updated with our WBRC First Alert weather app.

