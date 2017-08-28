Man shot on Gulfport Street in Wylam - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man shot on Gulfport Street in Wylam

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Gulfport Street in Wylam Monday afternoon.

A black male was shot by another black male, according to police.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

