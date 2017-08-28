Cullman gun store burglars apprehended

Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested two men who burglarized a gun store.

Police say 22-year-old Brandon Rorylavelle Hurt and 24-year-old Marcus Wendell Newsome are charged with third-degree burglary. Newsome faces an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

"I am glad we are able to locate and arrest the two thieves before they possibly burglarized another business,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I am proud of the job the investigators have done in locating and arresting the suspect in such a quick manner and I also think this shows what a valuable resource Crime Stoppers and social media can be if used correctly."

Hurt and Newsome are being held in the Cullman County Detention Center with no bond.

