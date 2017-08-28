How to help victims of Harvey

A rescue worker carries a child who had been walking alone through flood waters carrying his small dog. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

As parts of Texas experience catastrophic flooding, you may be wondering how you can help.

The Houston Chronicle has a great list of organizations that are seeking donations for victims who need immediate help.

The list includes the Red Cross, which is encouraging online donations at www.redcross.org or by texting Harvey to 90999.

The emergency response organizations Americares is also accepting donations to help deliver relief supplies to a local clinic in Houston. You can donate by clicking this link.

United Way of Greater Houston has set up a relief fund for shelter and basic needs, like food.

The Consumerist has set up a checklist to help people avoid scams and fake charities. With the help of the anti-scam unit of the Federal Trade Commission, they recommend that donors be wary of charities that pop up overnight, watch out for similar sounding names as phony charities sometimes try to rip-off the names of legitimate organizations. Also, it's recommended that you do not send or give cash donations. For security and tax purposes, it's always best to donate using a credit card.

