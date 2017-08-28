How to help victims of Harvey

People in Homewood told the city council they're upset about a development approved without their input. They want to see a park or two in the city.More >>
In light of a teen drowning in Lake View Saturday and with Labor Day, just a week away a Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue captain gave a breakdown of safe boating practices.
Mold, buckling ceilings and rats are what residents living in an apartment complex near Legion field say they have been dealing with for months.
One lice treatment clinic says it is seeing more lice than ever.
Expect mostly cloudy skies Monday night with lows in the upper 60s. We could see a few sprinkles, but generally dry conditions.
