Bama relishes the spotlight ahead of Florida State game

Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and third time in five years.

A former Alabama Crimson Tide football player honored slain police officers on his feet during his preseason game Saturday night.

Alabama fans can expect nothing but the best at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban says defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has been released from the hospital.

Saban: Alabama's Davis out of the hospital after getting shot

It may be a new setting at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but playing in big games is nothing new for the Crimson Tide.

During the Nick Saban era on the Capstone, Bama has opened the season in a domed stadium seven times and the Tide has won all seven games including last year in Dallas against USC, 52-6.

"Part of that is, we as coaches and as a team look at every game as being big," said Saban. "The next opponent is always the next big game, so having that mindset helps us to remain consistent when playing in these so-called big games."

And this opener is certainly big. Bama is ranked preseason number one, while Florida State is ranked number three.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. central time over in Atlanta on Saturday.

