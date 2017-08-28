Bama relishes the spotlight ahead of Florida State game - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bama relishes the spotlight ahead of Florida State game

Source: WBRC Source: WBRC
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

It may be a new setting at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but playing in big games is nothing new for the Crimson Tide.

During the Nick Saban era on the Capstone, Bama has opened the season in a domed stadium seven times and the Tide has won all seven games including last year in Dallas against USC, 52-6.

"Part of that is, we as coaches and as a team look at every game as being big," said Saban. "The next opponent is always the next big game, so having that mindset helps us to remain consistent when playing in these so-called big games."

And this opener is certainly big. Bama is ranked preseason number one, while Florida State is ranked number three.  

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. central time over in Atlanta on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • LSU season opener against BYU moved to New Orleans due to Harvey

    LSU season opener against BYU moved to New Orleans due to Harvey

    Monday, August 28 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:56:11 GMT

    On Monday, August 28, ESPN reported LSU's opening game against BYU will be played in New Orleans in the Superdome on Saturday, September 2 at 8:30 p.m.

    More >>

    On Monday, August 28, ESPN reported LSU's opening game against BYU will be played in New Orleans in the Superdome on Saturday, September 2 at 8:30 p.m.

    More >>

  • Bama relishes the spotlight ahead of Florida State game

    Bama relishes the spotlight ahead of Florida State game

    Monday, August 28 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-08-28 21:10:13 GMT
    Source: WBRCSource: WBRC

    It may be a new setting at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but playing in big games is nothing new for the Crimson Tide.

    More >>

    It may be a new setting at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but playing in big games is nothing new for the Crimson Tide.

    More >>

  • Pizza & Wings: LSU linebackers bulk up

    Pizza & Wings: LSU linebackers bulk up

    Donnie Alexander and Michael Divinity (Source: WAFB)Donnie Alexander and Michael Divinity (Source: WAFB)

    While weightlifting and protein have played a large role in their training, LSU linebackers Donnie Alexander and Michael Divinity joke that pizza and wings have likewise packed on the pounds.

    More >>

    While weightlifting and protein have played a large role in their training, LSU linebackers Donnie Alexander and Michael Divinity joke that pizza and wings have likewise packed on the pounds.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly