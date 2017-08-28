FIRST ALERT: Updated forecast track of Harvey bringing rain, storms to Alabama

FIRST ALERT TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Harvey has 40 mph winds and is moving southeast at 5 mph. Harvey will go back over the Gulf for a couple of days and strengthen just a bit before making a second landfall on Wednesday morning to the southeast of Houston. Then the center is forecast to weaken to depression strength on Friday morning across southeast Arkansas and then to a low pressure system across northeast Arkansas by Saturday morning. An additional 10-20 inches of rainfall is forecast to fall across southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana this week. 5-10 inches is possible across south Louisiana and that includes New Orleans. In Alabama, we could see 1-2 inches. Flooding threat remains high across parts of Texas and Louisiana along with the threat for tornadoes.



LOCAL IMPACTS FROM HARVEY: Mostly cloudy skies Monday and a slight chance for showers or a storm across west Alabama. Sprinkles can’t be ruled out to the east, though most areas will be dry and highs in the 80s. Tonight looks dry and mild. Tuesday features mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for showers and storms. Slightly higher chance sets up west of I-65 once again. Models still disagree on the exact track of Harvey but as of now, the trend is for a better chance for rain and storms here. Scattered showers and storms look likely starting on Wednesday and that chance will continue over Labor Day weekend. We might need to add the chance for strong or severe storms to the forecast too depending on how close Harvey tracks. Scattered showers and storms could impact the UAB game and the UAB House Party with Sam Hunt on Friday.



