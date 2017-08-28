Dr. Martens Vegan boots recalled

The following information is from the ConsumerAffairs website:

Dr. Martens is recalling about 31,000 pair of its Vegan 1460 boots sold in the U.S. and Canada.

Prolonged and direct contact with the boot tongue lining can expose the wearer to the chemical benzidine.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

For more information on the details of the recall, visit this link.

