Salsa Ranchero

Ingredients:

6 slices bacon, cut into 1/4-inch pieces

4 medium tomatoes, finely diced

1 jalapeno pepper, de-stemmed, de-seeded and finely diced

½ cup Salsa Senorita – any variety

1 medium onion, finely diced

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

In a skillet, cook the bacon until done but soft, not crisp. Add the tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper.

Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to simmer, cover and cook for 10 minutes.

Remove from the heat and serve hot over your morning eggs (huevos rancheros), tamales, beans (frijoles) or potatoes (papas).

