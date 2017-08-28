Salsa Ranchero

Ingredients:
6 slices bacon, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
4 medium tomatoes, finely diced
1 jalapeno pepper, de-stemmed, de-seeded and finely diced
½ cup Salsa Senorita – any variety
1 medium onion, finely diced
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Directions:
In a skillet, cook the bacon until done but soft, not crisp. Add the tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper.
Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to simmer, cover and cook for 10 minutes.
Remove from the heat and serve hot over your morning eggs (huevos rancheros), tamales, beans (frijoles) or potatoes (papas).
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.