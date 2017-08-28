Black Bean Patties with Salsa

Ingredients:

1 can of black beans, drained and rinsed - you can find reduced sodium black beans

1 cup of corn - you can use fresh or frozen

¼ cup of breadcrumbs

1/3 cup of breadcrumbs

2 cups of finely chopped tomatoes

4 green onions sliced

½ cup of chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

1 avocado

DAK's TACO KNIGHT

One lime

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Place a cooking rack on top of a baking sheet. This will help the patties get extra crunchy. If you don't have a rack, no problem, you can put them directly on the baking sheet. Line the baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper for easy clean up.

In a bowl, mash up the black beans and 1 tablespoon of DAK's TACO KNIGHT until no whole beans remain. Stir in the corn and ¼ cup of breadcrumbs.

In another bowl, combine tomatoes, green onions, cilantro and stir. Add one cup of the tomato salsa to the black bean mixture. Stir.

Mix the remaining 1/3 cup of breadcrumbs, olive oil, and ½ teaspoon of DAK's TACO KNIGHT in a small bowl until the bread crumbs are coated with oil. Divide the mixture into 8 small patties. Lightly press each bean patty into the breadcrumb mixture, turning to coat. Place on the rack on the baking sheet.

Bake the patties until heated through and the breadcrumbs are golden brown, about 20 minutes. These patties could also be cooked in the air fryer!!!

While the patties are cooking, stir the avocado into the remaining salsa mix. Add juice of ½ of lime and ½ tsp of DAK's TACO KNIGHT. Stir

Serve the beans with the tomato salsa. You can cut the remaining half of the lime up and use as a garnish.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.