UPDATE: Kentucky man accused of stealing empty school bus in Blount Co.

A Kentucky man is accused of stealing an empty school bus in Blount County.

Jefferson County authorities say the man was stranded and was looking for a ride.

The bus was stolen from the home of a school bus driver in Hayden. Authorities were notified Monday morning around 7:40 a.m. about the theft and began a chase that went through several cities. No children were on the bus.

The driver, hit several law enforcement vehicles during the chase, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

They were finally able to stop him on I-459 North, just before the Acton Road exit. Prior to being stopped, authorities say the suspect threw two stolen guns out of the bus.

Formal charges are pending.

