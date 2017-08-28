Mickey: We could see rain from Harvey midweek

Tropical Storm Harvey could produce historic flooding through the middle of the week into Texas and Louisiana. Harvey could be in the Gulf, just off the coast of Texas, through Wednesday and then head back into east Texas and slowly move through Louisiana. Locally, we could see some showers from the system develop mid-week through the weekend.

We are seeing some high level clouds over our area, but the rainfall chances will remain slim today and Tuesday. Your extended forecast is coming up.

This morning we are starting out with overcast skies and temps in the 70s. We may see a few breaks in the clouds on today with highs in the lower 80s. Limited sunshine is expected this week. Rain chances will climb slightly Tuesday evening with partly sunny skies during the day and highs in the mid 80s. There is a better chance for rain and storms coming up on Wednesday through Monday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to remain in the forecast through that time period.

We have updates on how you can help the victims of Harvey on our WBRC weather app.

Another tropical system is off the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas. Tropical Depression Ten could become a tropical storm later today, and then begin to move out to sea.

