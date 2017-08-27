Victim grazed by bullet during carjacking in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Victim grazed by bullet during carjacking in Birmingham


BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating an armed carjacking on Princeton Ave Southwest.

Police say the suspect shot at a victim and he was grazed.

There's no word on his condition and we are working on getting a description of that car that was taken

