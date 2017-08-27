Military deployment box stolen from Walker Co. family and they need the public's help in getting it back

Angela Johnston walked through her outside shed Sunday afternoon, pointing to places where her stolen lawn items once sat.

"The push mower is gone. The tackle box, all the fishing poles, two weed eaters. My husband's floor jack was right here. Right over there in that corner was the pressure washer,” Johnston said.

When Johnston pointed to another space inside the shed, she was visibly heartbroken.

“Here on top of the table was the military box,” she said.

That military box was filled with items Johnston’s husband collected while on a nine-month deployment on the USS George H.W. Bush back in 2014.

“It was sitting right here in the spot and they took it and it's gone. It's something I hope that we will get back from a hard time in our lives,” she continued.

Johnston described the box as red, about two feet long and a foot and half wide. On top of the box, written in yellow are the letters VFA-15 Corrosion. It represents the squadron Johnston’s husband was in during the deployment.

Johnston said the items were stolen on Thursday. She only left the house for a few minutes, when her neighbor told her someone drove up in a red 80's model pickup.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

"The neighbors heard a bunch of banging. He thought it was someone here cutting the grass and then they left within five minutes. It was a lady driving and she drove down here and waved at him while he was sitting in his carport, “continued Johnston.

She believes the other items can be replaced, but not her husband's military box.

"That was a long time, a significant part of our lives and is just special to all of us," Johnston said.

